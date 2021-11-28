Sunday, November 28, 2021
Arbery Killers Travis McMichael and William Bryan Jr. Plan to Appeal Their Conviction

By Fisher Jack
Travis McMichael and William Bryan Jr.
*The attorneys who defended #TravisMcMichael and #WilliamRoddieBryanJr. say they plan to appeal their clients’ murder convictions.

On Thursday, McMichael, Bryan, and #GregoryMcMichael were found guilty for the murder of #AhmaudArbery.

Jason Sheffield and Bob Rubin—attorneys for Travis-told #CNN that they are already discussing what courtroom they plan to appeal his conviction.

“I can tell you honestly, these men are sorry for what happened to Ahmaud Arbery,” Sheffield said. “They are sorry that he is dead, they are sorry for the tragedy that happened because of the choices that they made to go out there and try to stop him.”

“We believe the appellate courts will reverse this conviction,” Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, added.

