Pee Wee Kirkland, Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe Lead Nominees for HBCU Black College Basketball HOF

*(Detroit, MI) – The HBCU Black College Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 42 nominees for the inaugural class of 2022 today. Last week the HBCU Black College Basketball Hall of Fame announced that it was planning to build the first ever basketball hall of fame for HBCU players, coaches and contributors in a HBCU city.

The founder of the HBCU Black College Basketball Hall of Fame, LaMont “ShowBoat” Robinson a former HBCU player at Central State University, said this has been long overdue to honor the HBCU basketball history both from a standpoint of an annual induction ceremony and a world class facility.

Many great players and coaches and teams from HBCUs have been forgotten and have never gotten their RESPECT, are the media coverage it deserves. Robinson went on to say he hopes that HBCU Black College Basketball Hall of Fame will bring that much needed recognition for the players and coaches past, present and in the future, because everyone is not going to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Robinson added that he and his staff have contacted HBCU to offer this one-of-kind project to come to their city as well as to host the annual induction ceremony, and he said the respondents have been great.

The next steps will be to have the hosting city chosen by January 2022, then announce the 15 inductees for the class of 2022, and that announcement will be in February at a press conference.

Here are 42 candidates that are eligible for induction into HBCU Black College Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2022:

Coach John McClendon – North Carolina College

Coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines – Winston-Salem State University

Coach Ronald “Fang” Mitchell – Coppin State University

Coach Cy Alexander – South Carolina State

Coach Don Corbett – North Carolina A&T University

Coach William “Doc” Robinson – University District of Columbia

Coach Dave Robbins – Virginia Union University

Coach Ben Jobe – Southern University

Coach Steph Joyner, Sr – Johnson C. Smith University

Coach C. Vivian Stringer – Cheyney University

Earl “The Pearl” Monroe – Winston-Salem State University

John Channey – Bethune-Cookman University

Richard “Pee Wee” Kirkland – Norfolk State University

Charles Oakley – Virginia Union University

Rick Mahorn – Hampton University

Cleo Hill – Winston-Salem State University

Sam Jones – North Carolina College

Earl Lloyd – West Virginia State University

Bobby Dandridge – Norfolk State University

George Ivory – Mississippi Valley State University

Darrell Armstrong – Fayetteville State University

Ben Wallace – Virginia Union University

LeVelle Moton – North Carolina Central

Travis Grant – Kentucky State University

Marques Haynes – Langston University

Ronald “Flip” Murray – Shaw University

Willis Reed – Grambling State University

Purvis Short – Jackson State University

Elmore Smith – Kentucky State University

Donald “Slick” Watts – Xavier University

Marvin Webster – Morgan State University

Zelmo Beaty – Prairie View A&M University

Cleo Hill, Jr – North Carolina Central

Avery Johnson – Southern University

Harold Ellis – Morehouse College

Willie Scott – Alabama State University

Earl Jones – University District of Columbia

Michael Britt – University District of Columbia

AJ English – Virginia Union University

Bobby Phills – Southern University

Dick Barnett – Tennessee State University

Yolanda Laney – Cheyney University

source: LaMont “ShowBoat” Robinson