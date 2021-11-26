Pee Wee Kirkland, Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe Lead Nominees for HBCU Black College Basketball HOF

*(Detroit, MI) – The HBCU Black College Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 42 nominees for the inaugural class of 2022 today. Last week the HBCU Black College Basketball Hall of Fame announced that it was planning to build the first ever basketball hall of fame for HBCU players, coaches and contributors in a HBCU city.
The founder of the HBCU Black College Basketball Hall of Fame, LaMont “ShowBoat” Robinson a former HBCU player at Central State University, said this has been long overdue to honor the HBCU basketball history both from a standpoint of an annual induction ceremony and a world class facility.
Many great players and coaches and teams from HBCUs have been forgotten and have never gotten their RESPECT, are the media coverage it deserves. Robinson went on to say he hopes that HBCU Black College Basketball Hall of Fame will bring that much needed recognition for the players and coaches past, present and in the future, because everyone is not going to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Robinson added that he and his staff have contacted HBCU to offer this one-of-kind project to come to their city as well as to host the annual induction ceremony, and he said the respondents have been great.
The next steps will be to have the hosting city chosen by January 2022, then announce the 15 inductees for the class of 2022, and that announcement will be in February at a press conference.
Here are 42 candidates that are eligible for induction into HBCU Black College Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2022:
- Coach John McClendon – North Carolina College
- Coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines – Winston-Salem State University
- Coach Ronald “Fang” Mitchell – Coppin State University
- Coach Cy Alexander – South Carolina State
- Coach Don Corbett – North Carolina A&T University
- Coach William “Doc” Robinson – University District of Columbia
- Coach Dave Robbins – Virginia Union University
- Coach Ben Jobe – Southern University
- Coach Steph Joyner, Sr – Johnson C. Smith University
- Coach C. Vivian Stringer – Cheyney University
- Earl “The Pearl” Monroe – Winston-Salem State University
- John Channey – Bethune-Cookman University
- Richard “Pee Wee” Kirkland – Norfolk State University
- Charles Oakley – Virginia Union University
- Rick Mahorn – Hampton University
- Cleo Hill – Winston-Salem State University
- Sam Jones – North Carolina College
- Earl Lloyd – West Virginia State University
- Bobby Dandridge – Norfolk State University
- George Ivory – Mississippi Valley State University
- Darrell Armstrong – Fayetteville State University
- Ben Wallace – Virginia Union University
- LeVelle Moton – North Carolina Central
- Travis Grant – Kentucky State University
- Marques Haynes – Langston University
- Ronald “Flip” Murray – Shaw University
- Willis Reed – Grambling State University
- Purvis Short – Jackson State University
- Elmore Smith – Kentucky State University
- Donald “Slick” Watts – Xavier University
- Marvin Webster – Morgan State University
- Zelmo Beaty – Prairie View A&M University
- Cleo Hill, Jr – North Carolina Central
- Avery Johnson – Southern University
- Harold Ellis – Morehouse College
- Willie Scott – Alabama State University
- Earl Jones – University District of Columbia
- Michael Britt – University District of Columbia
- AJ English – Virginia Union University
- Bobby Phills – Southern University
- Dick Barnett – Tennessee State University
- Yolanda Laney – Cheyney University
source: LaMont “ShowBoat” Robinson