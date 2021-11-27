David & Lyn Sisson-Talbert Create ‘The Perfect Gift: A Jingle Jangle Story’ | WATCH

*Inspired by the groundbreaking Netflix Original musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, shortlisted by the Oscars and heralded by Rotten Tomatoes as the Best Reviewed Family Film of 2020, this all-new picture book, The Perfect Gift: A Jingle Jangle Story is the sequel to The Square Root of Possible and follows Journey as she shows The Buddy 3000 the true meaning of Christmas.

The world-wide response to our film was so overwhelming that we knew these characters needed life outside of the film,” said David E. Talbert. “Our partnership with Penguin Random House is bringing these beloved characters into homes across the world, creating fun and wholesome stories for the entire family.”

In The Perfect Gift: A Jingle Jangle Story, Journey, Jessica, and Jeronicus are back again with their greatest invention yet, The Buddy 3000. Journey is prepared to have a magical Christmas with Buddy. But while she is introducing him to the small wonders of the world, she panics and realizes she forgot to get him a gift. Journey scours the town looking for the perfect thing until she learns she may have had it all along.

“The title of The Perfect Gift seemed fitting because our movie, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey gave so much to us all,” expressed Lyn Sisson-Talbert. “It’s the gift that keeps on giving and those gifts are perfect in every way.”

A delightfully illustrated holiday story about finding the perfect present for someone special, The Perfect Gift: A Jingle Jangle Story is a heartwarming addition for global fans of the film and for holiday shoppers looking for new, diverse Christmas stories.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH Peacock’s BEL-AIR | First Teaser Trailer – Series Coming in 2022

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Netflix’s first original live-musical, stars Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key, Tony Award winners Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose, Grammy Winner Ricky Martin, and Broadway newcomer Madalen Mills. Dynamic duo David E. Talbert and Lyn Sisson-Talbert are the creative forces behind both the books and the instant holiday classic. The movie, premiering in 191 countries and translated to 32 languages, wowed global audiences, winning multiple awards for acting and visual effects, immediately becoming a classic to be enjoyed for generations to come.

My hope is that people are reminded of the magic from the world of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and continue to be inspired and entertained by this extension of that world through these stories and beautifully illustrated characters for years to come,” added Sisson-Talbert.

Lyn Sisson-Talbert stands tall as one of the most accomplished female producers in Hollywood. Recently, Sisson-Talbert produced Netflix’s first original live-action musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and authored the Jingle Jangle book series, including The Square Root of Possible and Jingle Jangle: The Invention of Jeronicus Jangle. Heralded by Variety as 2021’s class of Producers to Watch, and on the heels of her ground-breaking musical, Sisson-Talbert inked a first-look film deal with Netflix launching Golden Alchemy Entertainment alongside her husband. Sisson-Talbert’s other film producing credits include Fox Searchlight’s Baggage Claim and Universal’s Almost Christmas, both of which opened as the #1 Comedy in America. You can follow Lyn on Instagram @LynSissonTalbert and Twitter @LynTalbert.

David E. Talbert is an award-winning auteur whose plays, films, and novels have entertained global audiences for more than three decades. Talbert most recently wrote, directed, and produced Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Netflix’s first original live-action musical. Additional credits include: First Sunday, Baggage Claim, Almost Christmas and “The Fabric of a Man.” You can follow David on Instagram @davidetalbert and Twitter @DavidETalbert.

The Perfect Gift: A Jingle Jangle Story

Written by Lyn Sisson-Talbert and David E. Talbert

Razorbill • October 12, 2021

Hardcover picture book / 9780593203903 • Ages 4 to 8 • $17.99 ($23.99 CAN)

Watch the trailer here:

Purchase either book from the series and receive a Free Download of the song,

The Square Root of Possible, from the Jingle Jangle Soundtrack

visit https://woobox.com/oafbge

Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade book publisher, is dedicated to its mission of nourishing a universal passion for reading by connecting authors and their writing with readers everywhere. The company, which employs more than 10,000 people globally, was formed on July 1, 2013, by Bertelsmann and Pearson. As of April 1, 2020, Bertelsmann is full owner of the company. With more than 300 imprints and brands on six continents, Penguin Random House comprises adult and children’s fiction and nonfiction print and digital English- German- and Spanish-language trade book publishing businesses in more than 20 countries worldwide. With over 15,000 new titles, and more than 600 million print, audio and eBooks sold annually, Penguin Random House’s publishing lists include more than 80 Nobel Prize laureates and hundreds of the world’s most widely read authors.

source: Linda Stewart – itisdone.net