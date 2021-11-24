Kanye West Shares Clip of His Son Saint Playing Catch with Tom Brady [WATCH]

*Kanye West shared a clip on Instagram of his son Saint West playing a game of catch with Tom Brady in one of the Buccaneers’ luxury suites.

“Try not to let the other person get it. Oh, you catch it good too!” Brady said as Kanye films.

“Say, ‘Daddy, you’re gonna have to throw me a ball all the time now,’” Brady said to Saint as they continued to play catch. “Oh yeah, you’re gonna keep daddy super busy.”

Ye posted the clip to Instagram on Monday — check it out below.

The clip also features Ye’s Sunday Service rendition of Drake’s “God’s Plan.”

Drake commented under the video with a pink heart emoji and fingers crossed emoji.

In case you missed it, last week, Drake and West buried their beef and have reportedly agreed to put on a concert to support the release of Larry Hoover. The event is set to take place on Dec. 9 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Ye said in a statement.