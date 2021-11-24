Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Kanye West Shares Clip of His Son Saint Playing Catch with Tom Brady [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Kanye Shares Adorable Father-Son Moment with Saint West at Chicago White Sox Game

*Kanye West shared a clip on Instagram of his son Saint West playing a game of catch with Tom Brady in one of the Buccaneers’ luxury suites.

“Try not to let the other person get it. Oh, you catch it good too!” Brady said as Kanye films. 

“Say, ‘Daddy, you’re gonna have to throw me a ball all the time now,’” Brady said to Saint as they continued to play catch. “Oh yeah, you’re gonna keep daddy super busy.”

Ye posted the clip to Instagram on Monday — check it out below. 

READ MORE: Tom Brady Earns 7th Super Bowl Ring As Tampa Bay Blasts Kansas City 31-9 to Win Big Game

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

The clip also features Ye’s Sunday Service rendition of Drake’s “God’s Plan.”

Drake commented under the video with a pink heart emoji and fingers crossed emoji.

In case you missed it, last week, Drake and West buried their beef and have reportedly agreed to put on a concert to support the release of Larry Hoover. The event is set to take place on Dec. 9 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Ye said in a statement.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

