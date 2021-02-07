Tom Brady Earns 7th Super Bowl Ring As Tampa Bay Blasts Kansas City 31-9 to Win Big Game

*Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done it again. Brady won his 7th Super Bowl and the Buccaneers as a team has now its 2nd with a convincing 31-9 drubbing on the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Brady’s 7th win (his six others are with the New England Patriots), the next closest players/QBs are Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw, both with four Super Bowl titles. Like it or not, the reality is that Brady will be the winningest SB player for years to come.

Speaking of Brady, he had a good game, though he didn’t rack up a ton of passing yards. Didn’t have to. Two of his three passing touchdowns went to former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement for exactly this.

Needless to say, Brady’s counterpart, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, had a very bad day at the office. That’s because he was under intense Buccaneers pressure all night. Also, the Kansas City special team’s defense and their barrage of penalties didn’t do the Chiefs offense any favors.

Super Bowl LV took place in Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers. Sunday marked the first time in Super Bowl history that one of the participating teams played the big game in its home stadium. Of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a limited-capacity crowd in attendance. In other words, the home-field advantage was limited. Didn’t matter.

At halftime, the score was 21-6. The gap only grew in the second half.

Despite playing at home, the Buccaneers were 3-point underdogs, according to sports books. The AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs had a regular-season record of 14-2. The NFC Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 11-5. Also stuff that didn’t matter.

