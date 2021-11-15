Monday, November 15, 2021
‘Encanto’ Star: He Has A Special Power Nobody Wants! | Watch

By Tifarah Dixon
*On November 24, “Encanto” is coming to charm, inspire, and move you to the magical rhythm of love and family!

The Walt Disney Animation Studios film takes us on the journey of a young woman named Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz).

She is a part of the magical Madrigal family who have incredible powers ranging from super-strength, weather-control, shapeshifting, and more!

Under the leadership of their Matriarch, Abuela Alma Madrigal (voiced by María Cecilia Botero), the members of the Madrigal family use their amazing powers to aid the families of their entire village and they are beloved for it!

With such a great and proud heritage, Mirabel struggles with her own value and identity because she happens to be the only member of the family without magic powers; but she will soon learn that deep down, she’s the most powerful one of all!

ENCANTO
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” © 2021 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon talked with Stephanie Beatriz (voice of Mirabel) and John Leguizamo (voice of Bruno) about their characters and the lessons they learned while filming.

TD: John you play the elusive Uncle Bruno, what drew you to this character?

JL: I liked that he was a misfit. He’s got this special power that nobody wants. They don’t want him around and he’s like that relative who’s always annoying because he says the wrong thing at the wrong time. I can relate to that guy!

TD: How would you describe Mirabel?

SB: Mirabel has a lot of heart. She’s very brave, she can be really awkward, she desperately wants to belong, and she doesn’t realize how special she really is.

ENCANTO
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” © 2021 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

TD: This film has beautiful life gems, from caring for your family to remaining optimistic. What lesson did you learn from doing this project?

JL: I learned sometimes we are given a gift that nobody wants; and we just have to ‘stick to our guns’ and wait until we find the right people who’ll appreciate [our gifts]!

Prepare for the best adventure of the season with Mirabel as “Encanto” opens in theaters on November 24, 2021.

Tifarah Dixon

