Stephen A. Apologizes for Jalen Rose’s Potentially Libelous Mistake | WATCH

*When does one grown man have to speak for another grown man that is not that individual’s client or family member? Well, when you’re Stephen A. Smith and a man who frequents your show, Jalen Rose, alleges something on national television without actually using the word “allegedly” to preface or punctuate those comments. While Jalen is an excellent analyst, he’s not a journalist and libelous statements may have simply slipped his mind in the moment. Read what he said here:

“When you’re watching Draymond Green say the N-word, and you’re feeling offended that they “let him say it,” or when it’s time to pay DeAndre Ayton, and you’re calling him a lazy N-word, what’s gonna now happen is it’s going to affect your product on the floor, because people aren’t going to want to play for him,” Rose said.

Here’s Smith’s timely apology on behalf on Jalen, who is reportedly out of the country.

“As mentioned previously, Jalen is out of the country this week, but he wants us to make clear, that he did not mean to suggest that Sarver actually spoke those words. And to be clear, ESPN has never reported that Sarver used those words to describe DeAndre Ayton.

Stephen A. Smith apologizing on Jalen Rose’s behalf from a comment he made on NBA Countdown last week in regards to Deandre Ayton not getting paid by Robert Sarver:pic.twitter.com/VZ06C0d0rU https://t.co/VHvhg4eId3 — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) November 11, 2021

Jalen used those words to try to express his personal opinion, that the way Sarver handled Ayton’s contract situation was demeaning to a Black player and would be perceived that way by other Black players. Jalen recognizes that it was a mistake and we apologize for the miscommunication.”

Mistake or not, the Suns have refused to give De’Andre Ayton a five-year max contract. Maybe Jalen’s on to more than he’s letting on?