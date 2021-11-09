Brian Williams Bombshell?! Well, Kinda, Sorta – He’s Leaving MSNBC … in Midst of Shakeup

*Lots of stuff is going on behind the scenes in the TV/Digital news realm. One of the many changes happening is that of contract negotiations with on-air talent. In particular that of Brian Williams and MSNBC. Bottom line? Brian’s moving on.

Brian Williams is exiting NBC News, Insider has learned.

Williams is the longtime anchor of “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams,” on the NBCUniversal-owned cable news MSNBC. His departure comes after weeks of negotiations about his contract, which was expiring, several people told Insider. His contract was set to end next month.

Williams was said to have had enough of the grind and considering his future, one person said. Some have tipped him as a possible anchorman at CBS News, which is in the midst of a shakeup.

The well-dressed former “Nightly News” anchorman spent a decade in the early evening slot before being engulfed in controversy after he told a story in 2015 about being shot down on a helicopter. The recollection turned out to be mistaken and Williams blamed his confusion, but members of the military were not satisfied. Since that time, Williams has resurrected his reputation and been regularly tapped by NBC News for political specials in prime time.

