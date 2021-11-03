*“We’re fired up about seeing the fans,” said Curtis Harmon, the drummer and co-founder of the group Pieces of a Dream, about the release of their newest album “Fired Up” (Shanachie). “We’re just getting back into the swing of things.”

Pieces of a Dream are living legends riding the wave of success for 45 years. James Lloyd the keyboardist and Cedric A. Napoleon the bass player for the band are both co-founders as well. Icon Grover Washington, Jr. “discovered” the band of teenagers on a local television show, “City Lights.” He later saw them recording live at the Bijou and joined them on stage. When Grover started a production company, Piece of a Dream was his first client and he went on to produce three albums for them propelling them to international fame. Their labels have included Elektra Records, Manhattan Records, EMI/Blue Notes Records, Heads Up Records, and their now with Shanachie Entertainment currently promoting the “Fired Up” project.

“We miss the fans. We’re putting dates together. We have dates in Newark, Hampton, Chicago, Dallas…dates are still coming in, going on until next year,” Harmon said about life after the pandemic. “Most have been outdoors…we try to stay away from small clubs.”

“After two years of not going out. Wanted to do an album, wasn’t able to perform…it’s been difficult,” Curtin concluded.

Considered a Jazz Fusion band Pieces of a Dream also plays R&B and Jazz. Past members have included Tracy Hamlin on vocals and Ron Kerben on sax, with features that included Maysa Leaks, Gerald Albright and Kenny Blake. From the start to today they have been managed by Curtis’ father Bill Harmon and his uncle Danny Harmon. The band Pieces of a Dream was also admired by Count Bassie. They have reached the Top 20 Charts of Billboard reaching #10 and #17.

The “Fired Up” album features Tony Watson, Jr on sax, Parker Lewis on trumpet, Alexander Zonjic on flute, Justin Lee Schultz on keyboard, Chris Harris on guitar, and B. K. Jackson on sax. www.PiecesofaDream.net www.Shanachie.com

