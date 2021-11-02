*Fans of R&B, Soul and club music have quietly observed the ascension of the vocal genius of one Cleveland P. Jones. Nearly a decade since the release of his debut album which earned him the Soultracks.com New Artist of the Year award, the star continues to rise for the in-demand singer who counts 2021 as a breakthrough year with three current acclaimed performances.

Spring ’21 gave the South Carolina native an unexpected surprise when his ‘demo’ vocal of “Kiss of Freedom” with J.D’s Time Machine vaulted to #1 on urban radio stations across the country. The sultry track was recently nominated for Soultracks.com Song of the Year and Jones himself was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year. Next, Jones himself produced and sang on the Hollywood Music in Media Awards nominated Pop song “Dynamite ft. Cleveland P. Jones” produced by Noah Lifschey. But not to be outdone, Atlanta supergroup Arrested Development tapped the scatting master of Jazz for their brand new single “VIBE ft. Big Daddy Kane.” For the church-bred singer who counts both of his parents as musical influences, it’s all about an attitude of gratitude.

“This year of musical achievements is definitely one for the books. I didn’t see it coming at this magnitude and honestly, it humbled me even more. Whatever the outcome, I’m a grateful man.” – Cleveland P. Jones

By the time he had released his debut album in 2013, Jones had been polishing his vocal technique at the prestigious Morehouse College in Atlanta and Berklee College of Music in Boston studying the Jazz and Soul greats. Sarah Vaughn, Ray Charles, Donny Hathaway, and Aretha Franklin come to mind, but it was when he discovered Little Jimmy Scott that it all came into focus.

“I remember the first time I heard the voice of Little Jimmy Scott…I was sold”, he reflects. “It was a voice like mine, and I no longer felt so awkward because of my vocal timbre and vocal expression.” And from there it was no looking back.

The holiday season may be particularly bright for Cleveland P. Jones.

“Kiss of Freedom” appears on this year’s GRAMMY ballot, the Hollywood Music in Media Awards bow November 17th, the Grammy nominations will be announced Nov 23rd in time for Thanksgiving and the Soultracks.com Readers Choice Awards will be announced in early December.

Deck the halls everybody, Cleveland P. Jones is here.

source: Thornell Jones – theovationagency.com