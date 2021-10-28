*While Tesla is winning the electric luxury car race in terms of sales and record setting stock prices, making it the most valuable automotive company in the world, they’re bringing up the rear with regard to race relations with the Black community.

According to the latest industry data, Black car buyers account for 4 percent of Tesla’s annual new vehicle sales. Black workers and managers, account for 10 percent and 4 percent, respectively, of the company’s workforce. Moreover, up until 2019, Linda Johnson Rice, whose father founded Ebony Magazine, was the first and only African American to serve on the automaker’s board, until she and two others opted not to stay on as directors, Jeff Fortson’s Auto Trends with JeffCars.com reported exclusively for EURweb.

His report goes on to add that even more important, earlier this month, after the luxury electric car company was hit with a $137 million judgement for workplace racism, numerous critics believe that Tesla’s response is indicative of how tone deaf they are.

Conversely, the eye-popping $137 million racial discrimination verdict, which is the largest individual judgement in U.S. history, according to Diversity Inc. Magazine, is expected to be appealed. Legal experts believe that an internal employee memo that was written by Tesla’s vice president of people, who is a Black female, signals that the carmaker plans on challenging the verdict. Not only does the memo signal a re-examination of the jury’s decision, but, many both inside and outside the Black community, have found what the vice president of people penned, as being quite troubling, considering she is Black.

In a two-part in-depth conversation, attorney Larry Organ, who is known as one of the best San Francisco Bay area attorneys for both sexual harassment and discrimination cases, and his client, Owen Diaz join Auto Trends with JeffCars.com to discuss what led up to the filing of this case, the trial, the verdict and their response to the vice president of people memo.

