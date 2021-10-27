Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Claps Back at ‘Disgusting’ Candace Owens Over Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting

*Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin has clapped back at rightwing pundit Candace Owens after she suggested the fatally shooting on the set of “Rust” was “poetic justice”.

According to reports, the actor fired a prop gun that accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, and injured the movie’s director, Joel Souza.

Owens reacted to the killing by highlighting Baldwin’s previous criticism of former President Donald Trump.

“Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers,” Owens wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Oct. 22. “What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

Ireland Baldwin responded to Owens on her Instagram story, calling the Fox News commentator “disgusting”.

“You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I’ve ever come across,” Baldwin wrote. “Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed…Shame on you.”

After deleting the initial post, Owens went on to say: “Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone- not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition. Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well.”

Following her response to Owens, Ireland announced that she would be taking a break from social media.