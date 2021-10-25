Monday, October 25, 2021
The Juice! Trans Model Sidney Starr Speaks on Her Relationship with Actor Darius McCrary | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*On THE REAL airing Tuesday, October 26th, transgender model and “Love and Hip Hop’s” Sidney Starr opens up about her relationship with “Family Matters” actor Darius McCrary after she shared a video of the two that sparked dating rumors.

Sidney Starr:
Me and Darius, we came together to cause a positive movement and a moment for the world to break barriers.

Loni Love:
I got you.

Sidney Starr:
It’s Ok for a straight heterosexual male to be friends with a beautiful known trans woman, or a gay guy, or someone that is not really normalized. All we wanted to do was just kind of show you, like, look, hey, this is Ok.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Isaiah Washington Still Having His Say About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ + Homophobia and His Hollywood Career – LISTEN

The Real - Sidney Starr - screenshot1
The Real with Sidney Starr – screenshot

Jeannie
And I agree with you, I actually completely agree with you. There’s no reason why anybody, straight, gay, in between, can’t be friends with a transgender (person).

Sidney Starr:
It’s not like I look like Arnold Schwarzenegger with a wig on.

Jeannie:
I think the confusion was just like….it’s not even about how you look, it’s not even about that. I think there is a weird stigma that exists out there and it shouldn’t, but there’s a weird stigma that exists that when a straight man is hanging out with a trans woman, then they may be gay, or then all of a sudden society’s responsibility to out them because they’re on the DL.

Sidney Starr
Or that we’re having sex.

Sidney Starr & Darius McCrary (Sidney Starr Instagram)
idney Starr & Darius McCrary (Sidney Starr Instagram)

Jeannie:
And so that’s what the question was. Because when you said that you had relations with him, or you alluded to that, then it just led everyone to believe that there is something more. That’s why we wanted to bring you here so you could straighten that

Previous articleIsaiah Washington Still Having His Say About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ + Homophobia and His Hollywood Career – LISTEN
Fisher Jack

