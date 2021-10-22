Friday, October 22, 2021
Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Shooting: Halyna Hutchins Worked on Sidra Smith/Vanessa Williams’ Series ‘A Luv Tale’ (Clip)

By EURPublisher01
Sidra Smith, Halyna Hutchins
Sidra Smith, Halyna Hutchins (Sidra Smith Instagram)

*The film industry is still reeling following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday. She was killed while filming “Rust” when the film’s producer and star, Alec Baldwin, discharged a prop gun on set.

Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident and required hospitalization. Frances Fisher, who stars in the movie alongside Baldwin, Jensen Ackles and Travis Fimmel, tweeted late Thursday night that Souza had been discharged.

In the meantime, there has been an outpouring of grief and anger on social media, from those who knew and worked with Hutchins as well as the industry at large.

Casting director Sidra Smith, who worked alongside Hutchins on Vanessa Williams’ TV series “A Luv Tale,” wrote on Instagram: “I just found out DEVASTATING news. My cinematographer for ‘A Luv Tale’ Halyna Hutchins was killed in a terribly tragic accident on the film set of ‘Rust.’ This breaks my heart into pieces. We spoke when she was headed to shoot this film. She was so happy and I was so happy for her. It’s hard out here for women cinematographers and this was a HUGE opportunity for her. She was so young and so talented. Halyna and I spent so much time together. She was so beautifully gracious and words can not express how supportive she was to me. She loved black women, loved Harlem, was SUCH a hard worker. We laughed. This woman was AMAZING. Halyna had a beautiful son and husband. God bless her beautiful heart and soul. Life is so short. You never know when. This has me so so sad. Rest in peace, my beautiful sister. I will be forever grateful to you.”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay responded on Smith’s post: “Devastating. Absolutely horrific. Blessings to you during this difficult time, Sidra. And may her soul be at rest.”

 

Below is the work of Hutchins in the trailer for Smith’s “A Luv Tale.” Set in culturally rich and historic Harlem, the 2018/19 series was described as an edgy romantic show that “examines friendship among four beautiful and cultural lesbians of color navigating their complex lives through a world of art, music, consciousness and love.”

