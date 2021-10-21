Thursday, October 21, 2021
OWN Revives Legal Drama ‘All Rise’ for 20-episode Third Season

By Ny MaGee
All Rise
The cast of the CBS series All Rise, Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

*Back in May, the CBS legal drama “All Rise” starring Simone Missick was canceled, with the series finale airing May 24. At the time, the cast took to social media to commemorate the show after the network announced the series would not be renewed for a third season.

Months later in September, OWN announced that it revived the series for a 20-episode third season. Per THR, HBO Max and Hulu will share streaming rights to the series. The show will debut on both platforms on Dec. 1. Season three will return in 2022, with OWN also airing seasons one and two ahead of the debut of the third season.

The pickup comes after creator and showrunner Greg Spottiswood was fired in March following allegations of racism and misconduct on the series. Showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence was tapped to take over and will return for the 20-episode season on the OWN network.

Simone Missick - All Rise
Simone Missick – CBS’ ‘All Rise’

All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two,” said OWN president Tina Perry. “Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

“All Rise” is set in a Los Angeles courthouse and follows the trials and tribulations of judges, prosecutors and public defenders, per TV Insider

“Hand over my heart, #thankful to our amazing #risers who watched, rewatched, tweeted, DMd, and shared with us all the ways @AllRiseCBS touched them from week to week,” series star Simone Missick tweeted in May amid the series cancellation announcement. “Let’s enjoy these last 2 episodes. I am certainly proud to say the least.”

Dee Harris-Lawrence tweeted at the time, “My admiration, love and respect to this hardworking cast, crew & badass writers of @AllRiseCBS this season. Determined to tell impt & impactful stories through a pandemic, with a diverse cast, headed up by a Blk Female Judge. The 1st on CBS.”

The second season of “All Rise” tackled topics like the Black Lives Matter movement, corrupt police, and the coronavirus pandemic. “

The characters of this show were always going above and beyond to fight for what’s right and I’m taking that with me,” wrote Lucy Luna, one of the show’s writers. “All my love and respect to the wonderful cast, the hardworking crew, and the badass writers.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” said Warners president Brett Paul. “Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast. We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

