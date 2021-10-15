Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

4 Force MDs Members Died After Success

By Ny MaGee
0

force-mds-now

*We previously reported that four members of the Force MD’s died after success, with three passing at a young age. 

In 2016,  group member Trisco Pearson passed away after battling stage 4 cancer. Charles “Mercury” Nelson died from heart attack in 1995; Antoine “TCD” Lundy battled Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) before his death in 1998. And DJ Dr. Rock, one of the group’s DJs died, reportedly due to natural causes, in 1996.

EUR Extra: Force MDs backgrounder (via Wikipedia)

The band was originally named The L.D.s, and then became the Force MCs, but ultimately preferred the name Force MDs, which stood for Musical Diversity. Though the group was not quite always as recognizable as other New York R&B acts when it first started, they were among the first R&B vocal groups to intermix doo-wop-affected singing with and sometimes over hip-hop beats.

The group was composed of brothers Stevie D., Antoine “T.C.D.” Lundy, and Rodney “Khalil” Lundy, along with their uncle Jessie Lee Daniels. (Later, friends “Trisco” Pearson and Charles “Mercury” Nelson from the Mariners Harbor projects on Staten Island, NY joined the group.)

The Force M.D.’s reconnected with their Hip-Hop roots care of three vocal appearances on Ghostface Killah’s 1996 solo debut, Ironman. Their seminal album Chillin’ was recently re-released by Rhino Records. The group last released 2000 album The Reunion.

OTHER NEWS: Force MD’s Member Trisco Pearson Dies of Cancer

Per I Love Old School Music, here’s what happened to the remaining group members

Jessie D.

At the height of their success, Jessie D., reportedly became heavily involved with drugs. His addiction continued to progress, ultimately getting him booted from the group and landing him in prison. After getting out of the pen,’ Jessie briefly reunited with the newly reformed Force MDs, but he’s no longer part of the group.

Stevie D.

Years later original Force MD member, Stevie D.,  joined forces with his brother, Rodney “Khalil” Lundy. “Khalil” was also another original group member back in the day, but he split from the group before they’d signed their first major record deal with Tommy Boy Records.

The Force MDs are still performing as a 3-man group with the newest member Jessie Daniels

Previous articleJay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your New Meme (Watch)
Next articleSteve Harvey Stuns Fans with His Hip New Style
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO