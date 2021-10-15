4 Force MDs Members Died After Success

*We previously reported that four members of the Force MD’s died after success, with three passing at a young age.

In 2016, group member Trisco Pearson passed away after battling stage 4 cancer. Charles “Mercury” Nelson died from heart attack in 1995; Antoine “TCD” Lundy battled Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) before his death in 1998. And DJ Dr. Rock, one of the group’s DJs died, reportedly due to natural causes, in 1996.

EUR Extra: Force MDs backgrounder (via Wikipedia)

The band was originally named The L.D.s, and then became the Force MCs, but ultimately preferred the name Force MDs, which stood for Musical Diversity. Though the group was not quite always as recognizable as other New York R&B acts when it first started, they were among the first R&B vocal groups to intermix doo-wop-affected singing with and sometimes over hip-hop beats.

The group was composed of brothers Stevie D., Antoine “T.C.D.” Lundy, and Rodney “Khalil” Lundy, along with their uncle Jessie Lee Daniels. (Later, friends “Trisco” Pearson and Charles “Mercury” Nelson from the Mariners Harbor projects on Staten Island, NY joined the group.)

The Force M.D.’s reconnected with their Hip-Hop roots care of three vocal appearances on Ghostface Killah’s 1996 solo debut, Ironman. Their seminal album Chillin’ was recently re-released by Rhino Records. The group last released 2000 album The Reunion.

Per I Love Old School Music, here’s what happened to the remaining group members

Jessie D.

At the height of their success, Jessie D., reportedly became heavily involved with drugs. His addiction continued to progress, ultimately getting him booted from the group and landing him in prison. After getting out of the pen,’ Jessie briefly reunited with the newly reformed Force MDs, but he’s no longer part of the group.

Stevie D.

Years later original Force MD member, Stevie D., joined forces with his brother, Rodney “Khalil” Lundy. “Khalil” was also another original group member back in the day, but he split from the group before they’d signed their first major record deal with Tommy Boy Records.

The Force MDs are still performing as a 3-man group with the newest member Jessie Daniels.