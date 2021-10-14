Thursday, October 14, 2021
Brittney Griner’s Reaction to Diana Taurasi Answering Question in Spanish Goes Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Griner and Taurasi
Brittney Griner reacts to her teammate Diana Taurasi answering a question in Spanish on Sunday. Sportainment TV/YouTube

*The Phoenix Mercury hosted Game 1 of the WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, and during a post-win press conference with Phoenix stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Brianna Turner, a reporter asked a question in Spanish directed toward Taurasi, the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Griner, seated next to Taurasi, appeared to be waiting for a translator to step in, only to discover that her teammate of eight years, who is of Argentine heritage, began answering the question herself.

In fluent Spanish.

Griner’s stunned reaction, and attempt to understand what Taurasi was saying – only recognizing a few words – has gone viral.

After seeing Griner’s antics, a reporter jokingly asked Griner for a translation. The 6-foot-9 forward replied that they’d have to stick with Rosetta Stone for that.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

