Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
EUR Sections

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of Space

By EURPublisher01
0

*The countdown clock paused for about 30 minutes this morning so that mission personnel could monitor some winds in the area, but things are now back on track for the launch of actor William Shatner and three other passengers into space today at about 10:35 am, EST.

It’s the second crewed flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, which will lift off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One, near the West Texas town of Van Horn. A live webcast of the mission can be seen above.

Today’s mission comes 12 weeks after Blue Origin’s first-ever crewed launch, which carried to space the company’s founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen.

Shatner
William Shatner climbs aboard Blue Origin, Oct. 13, 2021

If all goes well, TV’s Captain Kirk of “Star Trek” will “return” to space as the oldest person to go at 90 years old — a record previously set by Funk on Blue Origin’s July 20 launch.

Flying alongside Shatner on the NS-18 mission — the 18th launch of a New Shepard vehicle — will be Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers; Glen de Vries, vice chair for life sciences and healthcare at the French software company Dassault Systèmes; and Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of the Earth-observation company Planet.

Previous articleDrake Joined Raptors Broadcast to Hype 1st Home Court Play in Two Years due to Pandemic (Watch)
Next articleJesy Nelson Reacts to Blackfishing Accusations Following Release of ‘Boyz’ with Nicki Minaj [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO