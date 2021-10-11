Monday, October 11, 2021
Debbi Morgan’s Abusive Childhood Affected Her Relationships with Men

By Ny MaGee
Getty

*Actress Debbi Morgan of “All My Children” fame previously revealed how her physically abusive father, who died of leukemia in 1975, affected her relationships with men. 

“Because I didn’t get nurturing from my dad, I kept looking for men to give me that love,” she shared with PEOPLE back in 1997. 

“I was a victim of bullying. I went through physical and emotional abuse at the hands of a teenage boyfriend. I suffered severe emotional abuse by three of my four husbands. I was just caught in this cycle. I mean, spinning like a washing machine,” Morgan told NewOne.

READ MORE: Inside Debbi Morgan's Relationship with Ex-husband Charles Dutton

Debbi Morgan, Charles Dutton
Former married couple Debbi Morgan and Charles S. Dutton / Getty Images.

As noted in her 2015 memoir “The Monkey on My Back,” Morgan admitted that her abusive father’s relationship with her mother had her seeking strong men for all the wrong reasons.

In the book, Morgan recalled an abusive episode between her mother and father.

“Lying there frightened beyond reason, I shuddered at the thought of my beautiful mother lying helpless on the other side of my bedroom door. Wet, warm tears ran down my face, and wet, warm urine down my legs. Shaking uncontrollably I tried to brace myself for what might happen next. Since my father had finished with my mother he’d surely come for me. The thought was almost welcomed.

After all, death certainly had to be better than this…” [Source]

Debbi+Morgan+9th+Annual+Ford+Hoodie+Awards+K2HJTdsiEuvx
Jeffrey Winston and actress Debbi Morgan / Getty

Morgan also experienced domestic abuse in her 3 previous marriages to Charles Weldon (1980-84); to actor Charles S. Dutton (1989-94); and to photographer Donn Thompson (1997-2000).

“So many times these men that I was looking to for protection were the ones I really needed protection from,” Morgan said.

“There were times the emotional abuse was so bad that at times I felt ‘I don’t know if it would be better to be hit,’” she shared with ET.

“One of the things with children growing up in domestic violence homes, they are sort of drawn to people that have a lot of brute strength because they feel that they’re going to protect them,” she says. “I learned that he had spent all of his time in prison … and it might sound crazy, but there was something that was sort of seductive to me about that,” said Debbi in her 2014 NewsOne interview. 

Morgan ultimately found happiness with her current husband, businessman Jeffrey Winston

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

