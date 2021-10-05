Tuesday, October 5, 2021
VIDEO: George Floyd’s 2004 Arrest in Houston Should be Pardoned, Panel Concludes

*The Texas board of pardons and parolees said that should be pardoned for a 2004 drug conviction based on a charge by former Houston police officer Gerald Goines, who is currently facing charges tied to the botched Harding Street drug raid, reports ABC13 (Watch above).

Goines was charged last year with murder over a deadly botched narcotics raid in 2019 at a home that killed Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas. An investigation into the raid by prosecutors found that multiple people, including Floyd, may have been convicted based on the false evidence presented by Goines.

Most of the cases involve the delivery of a controlled substance and ranged from a few months in the Harris County Jail to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The time evaluated by the DA’s post-conviction division is from 2008 to 2019.

In a June 2020 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg concluded that Goines likely lied when he arrested Floyd on a minor drug offense, for which Floyd served time in state jail.

Ogg is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to grant the pardon, but he has not said if he will.

