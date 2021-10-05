Tuesday, October 5, 2021
KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane to Face Off On Verzuz This Month

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Hip-hop legends KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane will reportedly face off for the next Verzuz battle. 

The virtual show will take place on Sunday, October 17th at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center.

The Verzuz official Instagram account announced the event with a caption that reads: “WANNA PLAY? We got a new VERZUZ on the way Sunday, October 17th, brought to you by the killer new series, #Chucky. Who do y’all think it is!? Drop your guesses in the comments below and we’ll pick an entry at random to get a pair of tix! And don’t miss the series premiere starring @ChuckyIsReal on October 12th on @USA_Network and @SYFY.”

READ MORE: Dru Hill Wants ‘Verzuz’ Battle with Jodeci, Boyz II Men, 112 & Jagged Edge

The news follows reports that Dru Hill has challenged Boyz II Men, 112 and Jagged Edge to a Verzuz battle. 

Dru Hill posted a video on social media requesting a virtual face-off between popular R&B boy groups of the 90s.

“Whoever wants it, can get it, whether it’s Jodeci, Boyz II Men…” said Sisqó in the clip. He added, “Maybe 112 and Jagged Edge could combine to one group, and then they might have a chance.”

As reported by All Hip Hop, “112 and Jagged Edge took part in one of the often overlooked Verzuz events in May 2020,” the outlet writes. 

Over the summer, Lil Kim announced that she’s ready to do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj.

Rapper Trina recently said she’s down to go head-to-head against Lil Kim.

We reported earlier that Jermaine Dupri challenged Diddy last week to face-off, writing: “Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me,” he tweeted.

Diddy responded by telling the So So Def founder that he “aiint got enough hits.” He made clear that he’d rather battle Dr. Dre, telling Jermaine, “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me.”

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live in March 2020 between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few. Most recently, Ja Rule and Fat Joe hosted a Verzuz battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

