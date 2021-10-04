*Well, now you can count NBAer Andrew Wiggins as one the league’s vaccinated players after he was denied an exemption by the league for religious reasons.

In a statement, the NBA says it “reviewed and denied” the Golden State Warriors’ star player’s request for religious exemption last month.

It was back in March that the 6-foot-7, 26-year-old forward told NBC Sports that he would not get the shot unless he was “forced to.”

At the team’s media day last week, he said he’d continue to stand by his beliefs when it comes to not getting the vaccine.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Someone Vandalized George Floyd’s Statue in NYC’s Union Sq Just Days After Unveiling

“Back is definitely against the wall, but I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe. I’m going to keep fighting for what I believe is right. What’s right to one person isn’t right to the other and vice versa.”

That was then. Fast forward to now. There’s good news for Warriors fans because head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Wiggins received the vaccine and will be allowed to play home games.

“Andrew got vaccinated,” Kerr said. “He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. So, I’m not going to answer any questions beyond that.”

The news about Wiggins comes in the wake of the league issuing new guidelines for unvaccinated players. NBA arenas for the Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are under local mandates requiring entertainment venues to only allow vaccinated people to enter. In those three arenas, unvaccinated players without proof of at least one vaccination shot would be barred from competition. Those players who miss games because they’re unvaccinated will also lose their paychecks, the NBA said.

Wiggins, by the way, was among a small group of NBA players who refused to take the COVID vaccine.

Other holdouts include the Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, the Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal and Jonathan Issac of the Orlando Magic.

So far, approximately 95% of NBA players have received the first 2 doses of the vaccine.