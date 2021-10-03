Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeSay Their NamesGeorge Floyd
George Floyd

Someone Vandalized George Floyd’s Statue in NYC’s Union Sq Just Days After Unveiling

By Fisher Jack
0

George Floyd Statue (vandalized) in Union Square (Shannon Ferry-Twitter)
George Floyd Statue (vandalized) in Union Square (Shannon Ferry-Twitter)

*Unfortunately, that didn’t take long. We’re referring to the vandalizing of a statue of George Floyd in New York’s Union Square with paint.

The incident occurred not even 48 hours after it was unveiled to the public in an emotional ceremony.

The statue, by the way, is one of 3 — including Breonna Taylor and John Lewis. It was smeared with what appears to be grey paint

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Cox Automotive’s Kayla Reynolds Talks About The State of the Auto Industry On SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’

Union Square statues (Geo Floyd John LewisBreonna Taylor) - GettyImages-1235609382-1024x683
Statues of George Floyd, John Lewis and Breonna Taylor made by the artist Chris Carnabuci for Confront Art’s exhibition “Seeinjustice” on display in Union Square in New York City. (Getty)

As of this posting, it’s not clear who carried out the attack on the art, but it seems to have happened late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

A photo posted by reporter Shannan Ferry shows the extent of the damage (see it below).

Here’s MORE via TMZ:

Floyd’s brother, Terrence, was part of a ceremony on Friday to premiere the statue … the Union Square installation is called “#SeeInjustice” and the three pieces each stand at 6 feet tall. They’re made from layers of African mahogany plywood and then finished with bronze paint.

It was of course Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin, that catapulted the civil justice movement across the United States. Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder.

At the time of this post, there have not yet been any arrests made in connection to the vandalism.

Previous articleShaleef Perkins: Raider Nation Musician Mixes Business With Pleasure 
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO