*Unfortunately, that didn’t take long. We’re referring to the vandalizing of a statue of George Floyd in New York’s Union Square with paint.

The incident occurred not even 48 hours after it was unveiled to the public in an emotional ceremony.

The statue, by the way, is one of 3 — including Breonna Taylor and John Lewis. It was smeared with what appears to be grey paint

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Cox Automotive’s Kayla Reynolds Talks About The State of the Auto Industry On SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’

As of this posting, it’s not clear who carried out the attack on the art, but it seems to have happened late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

A photo posted by reporter Shannan Ferry shows the extent of the damage (see it below).

#BREAKING: an organizer from the non profit We are Floyd tells me the George Floyd statue in Union Square was vandalized. It was also vandalized at its former home in Brooklyn. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/H8LUM94dFU — Shannan Ferry (@ShannanFerry) October 3, 2021

Here’s MORE via TMZ:

Floyd’s brother, Terrence, was part of a ceremony on Friday to premiere the statue … the Union Square installation is called “#SeeInjustice” and the three pieces each stand at 6 feet tall. They’re made from layers of African mahogany plywood and then finished with bronze paint.

It was of course Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin, that catapulted the civil justice movement across the United States. Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder.

At the time of this post, there have not yet been any arrests made in connection to the vandalism.