This Florida Woman is Accused of Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill Spouse of Former Flame

*Whew! #Florida residents continue to give the #SunshineState a bad reputation.
In today’s “Florida news,” a #Florida woman faces federal charges after being accused of plotting to have her ex’s current partner murdered.
50-year-old #DeAnnaMarieStinson was arrested and booked into the #PinellasCountyJail on Thursday.
Justice Department officials said Stinson made an account on a dark web website that allegedly offers murder-for-hire services. She then submitted an order requesting a hitman kill her ex’s current lover. She provided the person’s name, address, and a photo and even paid over $12,000 in Bitcoin between June and July for the hit.
“During this time, Stinson repeatedly messaged administrators of The Website and purported hitmen, requesting that the ‘job’ be completed as soon as possible, and even offered a ‘bonus’ if the hit was completed by a specific date,” according to a news release by the Department of Justice. “When Stinson had not received a status update from administrators of The Website, on July 31, 2021, Stinson requested that the administrators’ reassign the job to someone who has a history of getting jobs done because she ‘need[ed] th[e] job done ASAP.’”
