This Florida Woman is Accused of Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill Spouse of Former Flame

*Whew! #Florida residents continue to give the #SunshineState a bad reputation.⁠

In today’s “Florida news,” a #Florida woman faces federal charges after being accused of plotting to have her ex’s current partner murdered.⁠

50-year-old #DeAnnaMarieStinson was arrested and booked into the #PinellasCountyJail on Thursday.⁠

Justice Department officials said Stinson made an account on a dark web website that allegedly offers murder-for-hire services. She then submitted an order requesting a hitman kill her ex’s current lover. She provided the person’s name, address, and a photo and even paid over $12,000 in Bitcoin between June and July for the hit.⁠

“During this time, Stinson repeatedly messaged administrators of The Website and purported hitmen, requesting that the ‘job’ be completed as soon as possible, and even offered a ‘bonus’ if the hit was completed by a specific date,” according to a news release by the Department of Justice. “When Stinson had not received a status update from administrators of The Website, on July 31, 2021, Stinson requested that the administrators’ reassign the job to someone who has a history of getting jobs done because she ‘need[ed] th[e] job done ASAP.’”

