‘Ordinary Joe’ Star Shares Fav Character & Show Challenges | Watch

By Tifarah Dixon
*NBC’s new series may be named “Ordinary Joe,” but the show is anything but ordinary!

“Ordinary Joe” creatively tackles the timeless question of “what if” – by exploring different outcomes of the main characters’ (James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau) life – if he simply made one different choice. The varying results of the decisions will surprise you!

EUR correspondent, Tifarah Dixon spoke with Charlie Barnett (as Eric Payne, Joe’s best friend) about his own answers to the “what if” question and why he thought NBC would say no.

Ordinary Joe
ORDINARY JOE — Pictured: (l-r) Charlie Barnett as Eric Payne, Natalie Martinez as Amy Kindelán, James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau — (Photo by: Parrish Lewis/NBC)

TD: This is a show unlike anything I’ve ever seen before! As an actor, what’s it like to portray the same character three different ways?

CB: I love it! It’s what brought me into the show from the jump and also why I didn’t think NBC would ever do this show; I was convinced it was too layered and challenging. I’m really excited to see how they rose to this artistic occasion!

Ordinary Joe
ORDINARY JOE Pictured: (l-r) Gabrielle Byndloss as Mallory, Charlie Barnett as Eric Payne — (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)

TD: In the three realities, Eric is married to Amy (Natalie Martinez), and then is a recently divorced single-father, and a soon-to-be father. What’s your favorite version of Eric?

CB: I’m having the most fun playing ‘Pizza Eric’ who exists in ‘Cop Joe’ world. In that world, Eric is expecting and is married to Mallory (Gabrielle Byndloss), and she’s one of my favorite actresses to work with. And ‘Pizza Eric’ probably has the closest relationship with Joe as well.

“Ordinary Joe” airs Mondays on NBC at 10 p.m. EST/PST.

For more details visit nbc/ordinary-joe.

Tifarah Dixon

