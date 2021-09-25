Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Swizz Beatz Shares His Raw and Uncut Journey to Success in TV One’s UNCENSORED – This Sunday (09-26)!

By Fisher Jack
0

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – TV One’s original, autobiographical series UNCENSORED continues with super producer Swizz Beatz on Sunday, September 26th at 10 PM ET/9C. This season, some of today’s most notable personalities tell their story in their own words including R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, acclaimed actress Lynn Whitfield, singer and actress Raven-Symoné and more!

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. The next episode stars producer and rapper Swizz Beatz. Grammy Award winning producer and rapper Swizz Beatz was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. As a child, he didn’t imagine himself reaching his level of fame and fortune, but he dreamed big and believed in endless possibilities.

When he was 14, Swizz’s family moved from New York to Atlanta. By then, he was already known for being a popular DJ and making mixtapes. Being the DJ at his high school’s prom put him on the map to DJ for nightclubs around Atlanta. Soon after he started working with his uncle’s record label Ruff Ryders, he produced hit records for the label’s artists including Eve, The Lox and his close friend DMX.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Morgan Wallen Fails to Donate $500K He Pledged for Using N-Word

Swizz Beats Uncencensored promoThroughout his career, Swizz Beatz has collaborated with a variety of artists like Jay-Z, T.I., Beyonce, Drake, and Whitney Houston. In 2017, Swizz graduated from Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management Program. In 2020, Swizz and fellow producer Timbaland, saw an opportunity to bring a long awaited idea to life with Verzuz, a platform they originally created to shine a light on producers and songwriters who are usually behind the scenes.

Swizz Beatz has five grammy nominations and one Grammy win in the Best Performance by a Rap Duo category for his record, On To The Next One with Jay-Z. Outside of music, Swizz has an expansive art collection and he’s the first American to own a camel racing team in the Middle East. Swizz Beatz is married to Grammy Award winning singer Alicia Keys and he is the father of five children.

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats (for Uncensored)
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats (for Uncensored)

Swizz Beatz’s episode of UNCENSORED was produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick, Robert A. Boyd lll, Paul Hall (Executive Producers), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer), Nikki Byles, Sharon Reed (Producers), Tony L. Strickland, and Terrence Dean (Talent Producer). For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.

For more information on UNCENSORED, visit TV One’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Download the TV One app! Watch your favorite shows & movies Anytime. Anywhere. Available in the Apple, Google Play, and ROKU app stores. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook (@tvonetv) and the UNCENSORED Facebook and Instagram (@UncensoredTVOne) and using the hashtag #UNCENSORED.
source: TV One

Previous articleBlack Man Shot by Cops at Point Blank Range … Witnessed by Many! | GraphicVIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO