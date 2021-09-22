Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Steph Curry and Wife Ayesha Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with Vow Renewal Ceremony

By Ny MaGee
Steph Curry and wife ayesha

*Steph Curry and his wife of ten years Ayesha celebrated their anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony.

The Currys shared photos on social media of the event, “with oldest child Riley officiating as the little mistress of ceremonies,” Black Enterprise writes. 

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” wrote Ayesha about the impromptu ceremony on Instagram on Tuesday. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭. Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30 .”

The celebration comes a month after Steph’s parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, announced their divorce. 

READ MORE: Beep Beep!: Steph and Ayesha Curry Roll into Oakland with Interactive ‘Eat. Learn. Play. Bus.’ (Watch)

 

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)


Dell Curry says his estranged wife cheated on him with Steven Johnson, a former NFLer. Dell also claims Sonya lied about the affair.

Sonya, Dell says in the legal docs, “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.”

On top of that, the docs also state that Sonya is actually living with Johnson in Tennessee and because of that, she should not be entitled to alimony.

Sonya, 55, via responding paperwork, claims she is NOT living with Johnson. She’s currently living by herself in the Volunteer State because Dell will not allow her to live at their home.

As far as her dating status, Sonya does admit that she is in a relationship, but denied cheating on Dell, saying the relationship began “months after” she and Dell agreed to legally separate in March 2020.

 

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)

Soyna is also pointing the cheat finger at Dell, 57, who she claims cheated on her during the marriage; and that he hooked up with different women, and family and close friends knew about it.

MTO News is reporting that Steph has chosen his mother’s side in the divorce.

A family friend of the Warriors star explained, “[Steph] has a special relationship with his mother, and so he’s supporting her.”

The insider added, “[Steph’s] relationship with his father is strained after this. He’s disappointed that [Dell] would put all their family business out there, and he doesn’t believe the accusations against his mother.”

Sonya filed for divorce on June 14.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

