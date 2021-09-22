Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Insider Claims Wendy Williams Was ‘Drinking Every Day’ Before Hospitalization for Psychiatric Issues

By Ny MaGee
Wendy Williams apologizes for offending the gay community – Feb 14, 2020

*According to a Wendy Williams source, the talk show host is “in need of serious help and was drinking every day” prior to being hospitalized for psychiatric issues.

We previously reported… amid her psychiatric evaluation, the new season of her talk show has also been delayed due to Wendy’s alleged battle with COVID-19.

According to The Sun, Williams was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday following a 911 call for someone in need of “psychiatric services” at her New York City apartment building.

A Wendy insider said staffers on her daytime talk show have said they would smell the liquor on her. 

“Everyone is an enabler because they don’t want to lose their job. They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor,” the source spilled. 

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Has COVID and She’s Been Hospitalized for Psychiatric Evaluation

Wendy Williams /Getty Images North America

“Wendy drinks every day and the only time she was sober was when she was at the sober house,” the tea spiller added. 

“Her staffers are worried but no one is ever going to speak up because they don’t want to lose their jobs. She’s an alcoholic. A bad one. She doesn’t need a talk show, she needs help.” 

TMZ reports that Williams was voluntarily admitted to an NYC hospital Tuesday for a psych evaluation. They report that Wendy has struggled with mental health issues for some time, so this was not a big shock. Wendy does have COVID, but she’s asymptomatic, and doctors continue to monitor her physical health.

The daytime diva opened up to her audience in April of 2019 that she was struggling with addictions amid her divorce from Kevin Hunter. She revealed at the time: “I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son.”

A Wendy Williams Show source said of her most recent hospitalization: “No one can tell her ‘No.’ People are afraid to speak up.”   

Recently, a source told Page Six Wendy is lonely. 

“It has been a very difficult time for Wendy. She’s a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone,” the insider shared. “There is a lot on her plate.”    

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

