*According to multiple reports, Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. This is said to have taken place prior to it being announced that the new season of her show would be delayed due to COVID issues.

According to The Sun, a woman matching Wendy Williams’ description was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday following a 911 call for someone in need of “psychiatric services” at her New York City apartment building.

The NYPD confirmed to The Sun that cops were called at 8am to the swanky high rise to assist a 57-year-old female.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that she was voluntarily admitted to an NYC hospital Tuesday for a psych evaluation. They report that Wendy has struggled with mental health issues for some time, so this was not a big shock. Wendy does have COVID, but she’s asymptomatic, and doctors continue to monitor her physical health as well 🙏🏽

