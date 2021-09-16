Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Wendy Williams Has COVID and She’s Been Hospitalized for Psychiatric Evaluation

By Fisher Jack
0

wendy williams
Wendy Williams

*According to multiple reports, Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. This is said to have taken place prior to it being announced that the new season of her show would be delayed due to COVID issues.

According to The Sun, a woman matching Wendy Williams’ description was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday following a 911 call for someone in need of “psychiatric services” at her New York City apartment building.

The NYPD confirmed to The Sun that cops were called at 8am to the swanky high rise to assist a 57-year-old female.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that she was voluntarily admitted to an NYC hospital Tuesday for a psych evaluation. They report that Wendy has struggled with mental health issues for some time, so this was not a big shock. Wendy does have COVID, but she’s asymptomatic, and doctors continue to monitor her physical health as well 🙏🏽

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Michael K. Williams Laid to Rest After Services in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleBET Launches BET Studios with Principal Partners Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO