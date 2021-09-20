Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates 50th Birthday with Skating Party

*Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 50th birthday over the weekend with her family and close friends, including Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Lauren London.

The “Red Table Talk” co-host hosted a bash a retro-inspired skating party, PEOPLE reported. Jada shared some highlights from the party on her Instagram stories. In one video she is seen sitting underneath a sign that said “Jada’s Rolling Rink.”

“I rolled into 50 like…” Jada captioned the clip, Yahoo News reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrienne Norris (@gammynorris)

In another post, Jada shared a photo of the rolling rink at night, noting that she “got to skate under Mother Moon for the first time” in her life.

Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris penned a loving tribute to her daughter on Instagram, writing underneath a photo of Jada as a toddler: “Guess who’s turning 50????WOW!! Unbelievable!!!50 years ago today @ 12:38pm you arrived weighing a whopping 7lbs 3 3/4 oz. I was and still am so very proud. I thank God for the village of family and friends who helped me guide you over the years. I take very little credit for the incredible woman you have become. I am overwhelmed w gratitude. In this next season, I wish for you an abundance of love, laughter, health, wisdom, peace and just all the things as ordered by the divine. Life is short. Live yours to the fullest every day! You are my greatest pride, my beauty!! Happy birthday @jadapinkettsmith. I love you.”

Banfield-Norris added, “Love is the root of all joy and peace. From the heart where love lives, so will peace & joy. —— Swami Paramananda.”

Jada will reportedly continue to celebrate her 50th birthday on Red Table Talk on Wednesday. According to the show’s Facebook page, the actress will be joined by a few of her celebrity pals, including Angela Bassett, Jimmy Kimmel, and George Clooney. Watch a sneak peek below.