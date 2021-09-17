Why LeVar Burton Says the ‘Jeopardy’ Gig ‘Wasn’t The Thing I Wanted After All’ (Watch)

*LeVar Burton visited “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Thursday to talk about his public audition and ultimate snub regarding the vacant gig hosting “Jeopardy.”

Turns out, he’s about to prove the old adage that when one door closes, another one opens.

“When you set your sights on something, they say be careful of what you wish for. Because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” Burton said, explaining that although he wanted the job from a competitive standpoint, once it was clear he wouldn’t get it, his sole focus was, “What’s next?”

“The opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig? I couldn’t have dreamt it up,” he said. The “next” for Burton turns out to be a new game show of his own.

Watch below: