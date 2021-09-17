Friday, September 17, 2021
Rick Ross Claims Kanye West ‘Mastered the Art of Manipulating Media’ | WATCH

By EurWebWriter
Rick Ross - Kanye West (Getty)
*Last week rapper Rick Ross was on the Today Show to talk about his new book “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire.”

Well, unless the book is showing us how to go from correction officers to internationally acclaimed rap artist who talks about dealing drugs, that’s gonna be a “no” from us.

However, the so-called Boss did have a few things to say about Kanye West, who he considers a close friend. His words, though new to some, have always been apparent to anyone who’s been paying attention.  

 “Kanye has mastered the art of manipulating media and making amazing music,” Ross said. “And that combination, it’s no telling where it will go. And I feel like if someone really feels Kanye is insane, they’re crazy.” 

“All of this [shit] was for attention, and it didn’t really matter if it was positive or negative attention because his brand grew either way,” Ross wrote about Kanye. “That’s why he liked Donald Trump. That’s why he loved the Kardashians. It all made sense now.” 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

