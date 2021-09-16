Former Disney Executive in Talks to Takeover Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc.

*Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc., which launched in 2019, could be acquired by an unnamed media company led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs

Westbrook Inc. would be the second high-profile deal for a media company led by Mayer and Staggs’ venture. In August, Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine — the company that produced The Morning Show and Big Little Lies and operates Reese’s Book Club — sold to the unnamed venture in a deal valued at $900 million. Mayer and Staggs’ media company has the backing of at least $2 billion from the private equity giant Blackstone.

Westbrook Studios is behind the film “King Richard” and “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch as well as Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”.

Mayer and Staggs would have access to the production studio and Westbrook’s digital arm, Westbrook Media.

In related news, Will Smith is set to release his memoir called “Will” on Nov. 9. The actor-rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover art on Instagram, and captioned the post: “It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said (see above).

His book will be published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House and co-authored by Mark Manson.

Meanwhile, the new season of “Red Table Talk” debuted on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with an episode titled “Jada Goes Bald” with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris sharing their hair experiences.

Jada debuted her bald head in a July Instagram post. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” she captioned a photo of herself with Willow.

Jada opened up about her “issues with hair loss” during a 2018 episode of “Red Table Talk,” explaining, “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it,” she added.

“My hair has been a big part of me,” Pinkett Smith continued. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.’ “

She consulted with numerous experts but none could explain the cause of her hair loss.