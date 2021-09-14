Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Tia Mowry-Hardrict on Having A White Father and Black Husband

By Fisher Jack
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry

*Tia Mowry once opened up about growing up biracial, having a Black mom and White father. She also compared how racism has affected her life both as a child and now that she has her own family.

Tia Mowry and the rest of her siblings grew up in a biracial family, as her dad is White and her mom is Black. The “Sister, Sister” star once opened up about how she noticed the privilege that her father had compared to her mom.

TRUE LOVE TRUMPS ALL

Luckily for Tia, her parents made her see that racism shouldn’t be an issue when it comes to love. On her channel, she said her parents were full of love and they continued to instill in her that love was greater than all of the negativity around her.

BEING MARRIED TO CORY HARDRICT

Times are different today for Tia, who is married to Cory Hardrict. She says she’d often witness Cory being discriminated against because of his skin color, something she never saw with her father.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 'Swagger!' New Series Inspired by Kevin Durant's Youth Basketball Experiences Drops Oct 29

Cory-Hardrict-Tia-Mowry-gettyimages-929185712-612x612-1
Cory Hardrict – Tia Mowry -Getty

RAISING MULTICULTURAL CHILDREN

Tia says these kinds of incidents urged her to have a conversation with their son, Cree, who himself was told at age five that his color was not pretty. It happened during a camp he joined.

Tia recalls sitting down with her son after that to make him aware of what he’s up against growing up. Fortunately for Cree, he has his parents to show him the example that marriage transcends the boundaries of race and color.

ON INTERRACIAL MARRIAGES

The actress admits she fell for Cory not because he’s Black but because he has the qualities of her father. She went on to share that like her dad, Cory is very patient, kind, quiet, and nurturing.

 

