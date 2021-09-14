Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeNews
News

‘Red Table Talk’ to Return with Conversation About Black Hair Experiences

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*“Red Table Talk” returns to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with an episode titled “Jada Goes Bald” that will find hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris sharing their hair experiences.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish joins the conversation along with “Insecure” actress Yvonne Orji to dish about why they decided to go bald, Urban Hollywood 411 reports. 

Jada debuted her bald head in a July Instagram post. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” she captioned a photo of herself with Willow.

READ MORE: ‘Red Table Talk’ Inks Deal With iHeartMedia to Launch Audio Network

Jada opened up about her “issues with hair loss” during a 2018 episode of “Red Table Talk,” explaining, “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it,” she added.

“My hair has been a big part of me,” Pinkett Smith continued. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.’ “

She consulted with numerous experts but none could explain the cause of her hair loss. 

“I’ve gotten every kind of test there is to have,” she said. “They don’t know why.”

Pinkett Smith added, “I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people. People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day,” she explained. Looking at it from that context “really did settle me.” 

Previous articleDetroit Parents Who Contracted COVID Die Within Hours Of Each Other, Leaving Behind 7 Children [VIDEO]
Next article‘Swagger!’ New Series Inspired by Kevin Durant’s Youth Basketball Experiences Drops Oct 29
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO