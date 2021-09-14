‘Red Table Talk’ to Return with Conversation About Black Hair Experiences

*“Red Table Talk” returns to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with an episode titled “Jada Goes Bald” that will find hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris sharing their hair experiences.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish joins the conversation along with “Insecure” actress Yvonne Orji to dish about why they decided to go bald, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

Jada debuted her bald head in a July Instagram post. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” she captioned a photo of herself with Willow.

READ MORE: ‘Red Table Talk’ Inks Deal With iHeartMedia to Launch Audio Network

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Jada opened up about her “issues with hair loss” during a 2018 episode of “Red Table Talk,” explaining, “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it,” she added.

“My hair has been a big part of me,” Pinkett Smith continued. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.’ “

She consulted with numerous experts but none could explain the cause of her hair loss.

“I’ve gotten every kind of test there is to have,” she said. “They don’t know why.”

Pinkett Smith added, “I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people. People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day,” she explained. Looking at it from that context “really did settle me.”