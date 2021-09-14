Detroit Parents Who Contracted COVID Die Within Hours Of Each Other, Leaving Behind 7 Children [VIDEO]

*The parents of seven children died within hours of each other after contracting COVID. Both the mother and father were 44 years old.

“They met when they were 14 years old, got married, been married 22 years, and had seven beautiful children,” said Tiki Green, sister of Troy Green.

Troy fell ill in mid-August just as he and his family were set to head out on a trip to Florida. While Troy stayed behind, his wife Charletta and their children continued on as planned. But Charletta fell ill and was hospitalized with COVID-19 two days after arriving in Florida, as reported by Fox 2 Detroit.

A day later, Troy was hospitalized at Sinai Grace Hospital for Covid. He and his wife were put on ventilators and Charletta’s condition worsened.

READ MORE: STARZ Releases Trailer and Key Art for Detroit-based Crime Family Drama ‘BMF’ | WATCH

“Her lungs were severely damaged and … they just couldn’t do any more for her,” Tiki said. “When he realized that his wife, you know, maybe not getting better, after he hears she’s on a ventilator and she’s on it 100 percent constantly, he just basically couldn’t take that. He just started having chest pains and eventually a couple of hours later he passed.”

Charletta died in a Florida hospital on Labor Day and her husband died two days later from a heart attack.

“We just always knew they were coming home,” Tiki said. “So for neither of them to come home, words can’t explain how we feel right now.”

Green says Troy and Charletta were not vaccinated but had been thinking about taking the jab prior to contracting the virus.

“I mean, I know it doesn’t prevent you from contracting it in general, but I feel like you’ll have a fighting chance at least,” she said. “So I’m like stressing to everybody in my family, (they have to) be vaccinated because I can’t do this again. Covid is taking too many people.”

The family has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the double funeral and support the children.

“We’re just telling them that we are here, we love them and we’re going to support them as much as we can,” said Tiki. “And we’re just trying to get help for them – because these kids they didn’t ask for this, they didn’t expect this.”