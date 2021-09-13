Rapper Blueface Accused of Attacking Bouncer At Strip Club – Cops Investigating

*Looks like Blueface might be heading back to the slammer.

According to TMZ, the rapper is being accused of attacking a club bouncer and leaving him with bruises and scratches!

The news site reports that Blueface popped up Skinny’s Lounge late Sunday night in the San Fernando Valley. When he got to the door he was stopped by a security guard who asked to see his ID. Apparently, Blueface didn’t have one, and asked the guard if he knew who he was. It was said that Blue even took out his phone to Google himself and show he was famous. But, the guard didn’t care and wouldn’t let him in without proper identification. That’s when all hell reportedly broke loose…

The guy had to be transported to a hospital by ambulance — where he was treated for bruises and scratches that required sutures.

As for what the cops are saying, law enforcement sources say they got a report of a fight at Skinny’s a little after midnight, and that one person was hospitalized with minor injuries. Officers took a battery report and now they’re investigating. The alleged (bodyguard?) victim’s name hasn’t been released.

