Lawsuit Alleges Cesar Millan’s Pit Bull Attacked Gymnast & Killed Queen Latifah’s Dog

*Cesar Milian A/K/A “The Dog Whisperer,” is hearing from the legal system loud and clear because his pit bull allegedly attacked Lidia Matiss, a former “star gymnast” as well as Queen Latifah‘s pooch.

As far as the gymnast, the attack left her unable to compete, according to a lawsuit that we’re just becoming aware of.

Matiss, also claims the dog mauled Queen Latifah’s pooch to death — and that Millan, 52, tried to cover it up, according to TMZ report.

Per the lawsuit, Matiss claims the dog, named Junior, attacked her in 2017 when she was visiting her mom, who worked for Latifah, at a Los Angeles office building he owned, the outlet reported.

Matiss, who was then performing at the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Programs, encountered the dog roaming the hallway without a leash and was repeatedly bitten on her legs, her suit alleged.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Can’t Even Rest in Peace! 🙁 Rapper Pop Smoke’s Crypt Badly Vandalized: Report

Here’s MORE via the NY Post:

The filing also claims that Junior had a history of attacking people and pooches. The dog allegedly killed one of Queen Latifah’s pooches after she brought it to Millan’s Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita, Calif. Millan then allegedly told his staff to lie and tell the rapper that her dog was hit and killed by a car, according to the suit, obtained by TMZ.

But Millan claimed Matiss had assumed the risk of being bitten because she knew the dog was dangerous, the outlet reported, citing court documents he filed in response to the lawsuit.

Court records show the suit was filed in January and both Millan and Matiss have moved to bring the matter to trial.

In 2016, Millan was cleared of animal cruelty charges after a dog attacked a pig on camera in one of his taped training sessions.