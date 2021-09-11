Saturday, September 11, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Can’t Even Rest in Peace! 🙁 Rapper Pop Smoke’s Crypt Badly Vandalized: Report

By Fisher Jack
0

Pop Smoke crypt (vandalized)
Rapper Pop Smoke’s resting place vandalized (See MORE pics here.)

*According to @tmz_tv, a horrific scene has taken place at #PopSmoke’s final resting place. The media outlet shared images obtained earlier today that show Pop Smoke’s spot on the outer mausoleum destroyed. Vandals allegedly cracked and broke the marble plaque listing his full name #BasharBarakahJackson.

The alleged disrespect took place at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York. This is reportedly where Pop Smoke was buried following his tragic death in 2020.

According to TMZ’s eyewitness, there were burned and discarded items, included flowers, in front of the broken plaque.

It’s unclear whether Pop Smoke’s casket remains inside or untouched. However, drag marks were allegedly found on the ground in front of the holding place. Apparently, what seems to be a concrete slab and a black, rectangular object was also found across from the mausoleum.

TMZ reported that the site was cleaned up following security being notified of the scene. The broken plaque was also reportedly replaced with a blank slab and a caution tape was placed around the area. This is a developing story.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Soulja Boy featuring Rich The Kid: ‘Rick and Morty’ Music Video Release | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleSoulja Boy featuring Rich The Kid: ‘Rick and Morty’ Music Video Release | WATCH
Next articleHBCU Alumni David Banner & Kym Whitley Honored by Salute THEM Awards ‘My HBCU Joy’ | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO