Police Allegedly Mistake Black Man for Robbery Suspect Despite Alibi Yelled by Bystanders (Watch)

*Video has surfaced showing officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan arresting a Black man outside of a McDonald’s for a robbery that he reportedly had nothing to do with.

The viral video, uploaded to Facebook by “Yfn Jayy” and reposted on TikTok by @alytheeactivist, shows the man – since identified as Isaiah by his mom Misheal Butts on Facebook – in the parking lot outside the McDonald’s. A woman is heard saying to the police that Isaiah works at the restaurant. She tells them he was at work at the time the robbery was reported.

“He just came in here to get his check, he’s been in his job for two hours,” says the woman through the window of the store. “And they talk about somebody just robbed the building 30 minutes ago—he’s been in this building for two hours.”

Meanwhile, Isaiah is seen on his knees outside, pleading his case with police. When lifting his shirt in an apparent attempt to show that he’s not carrying a weapon, onlookers advise him to “just lay down” and not move. He listens and lays on his chest.

One officer the approaches him with a canine, and a group of other officers begin marching towards him from the other side, riling the bystanders. TikToker Aly, said in the video that he was stopped by police because he “fit the description” of a suspect in a robbery that was reported nearby.

Despite the managers attesting to his presence at work during the time of the robbery, “the Grand Rapids Police Department decided to hold him at gunpoint and arrest him,” she said in the video. She said he was jailed overnight and charged with a misdemeanor and felony.

A user named Taflora Tate responded in the comments saying she provided security video to the officers showing

Isaiah in the store at the time of the robbery, but it did not make a difference.

“Before they even arrested him we told them we had the footage but they [weren’t] trying to hear it,” she wrote.