Lincoln Project Ad Mocks Ivermectin and the ‘Patriots’ Who Believe It Thwarts COVID (Watch)

*”Say ‘neigh’ to the FDA and take matters into your own hooves,” says the latest ad from the GOP anti-Trump group Lincoln Project.

Their latest product is a fake commercial is for Ivermectin, the anti-parasite drug that treats infections caused by roundworms, threadworms, and other parasites … in livestock.

Many anti-vaxxers inexplicably swear by this drug in the treatment of their bout of COVID-19, despite scientific evidence to the contrary and warnings from multiple health agencies about the dangers of human consumption. Poison control centers are seeing a dramatic surge in calls from people who are self-medicating with ivermectin. According to the National Poison Data System (NPDS), which collects information from the nation’s 55 poison control centers, there was a 245% jump in reported exposure cases from July to August — from 133 to 459.

The Lincoln Project has made an ad especially for these folks.

Watch below: