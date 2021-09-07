Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Today’s Video

Bar Shooting Over Spilled Drink Captured on Facebook Live (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Bar Shooting - Conyers, GA
Bar Shooting – Conyers, GA

*A fight at a bar in Conyers, Georgia late Sunday led to gunfire, and the incident – which played out over Facebook Live – was reportedly over a spilled drink.

Three people were injured in the shooting at Sudo Bar and Grill. Owner, Brandt Bester, told CBS46 that one of his three personal security guards patted down the customers at the door, including the man accused of firing the weapon. It’s unknown how the shooter was able to slip his weapon inside.

Bar surveillance video shows one guard shot in the leg while trying to jump in and stop the fight, then crawling to the entrance for cover. Meanwhile a customer at the bar was grazed by another bullet.

In the bar’s surveillance video, you can see the victim who was in the fight, shot in his arm and leg running away—the shooter following close behind. It’s then, an off-duty Rockdale Sheriff’s Deputy stepped in, grabbed the shooter, took his gun and took the suspect into custody.

Watch both the Facebook Live video of the shooting and the bar’s surveillance video showing the immediate aftermath:

The shooter has been identified as James Simpson, who has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Movie
Next articleJanet Jackson Drops First Teaser for New Documentary [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO