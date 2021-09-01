Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Tyrese Reveals He Lost Roles to Terrence Howard Due to Colorism

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
©WireImage

*Tyrese has opened up on how colorism in Hollywood impacted his career, and he used fellow actor Terrence Howard as an example.

“Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book and they went with him because he’s the lighter-skinned Black man with the green eyes,” Tyrese explained in a new interview with Leah’s Lemonade. “It’s crazy to me, like, I’m No. 1. I’m the star. I’m this blue-Black, you know, all of the things that I was laughed about in the ‘hood.

“And then you look at Lupita and the Viola Davises of the world, and there is this kind of, this shift that has happened. I think we should all stay humble because it’s interesting how white people created this kind of colorism. The mixed-race gets to be in the house and the black Blacks get to work in the hot sun and pick cotton.”

READ MORE: Tyrese Gibson Takes You Inside His (25,000 Sq. Foot) ‘Regal’ Atlanta Estate | VIDEO

Tyrese Gibson (Instagram)
Tyrese Gibson (Instagram)

The “Fast and Furious” star also detailed his experiences with colorism during his childhood growing up in Watts, Calif. 

“Throughout my whole childhood, it was not cool to be dark skin in the hood. It was always the light-skinned Black people that seemed to have gotten all the attention and all the love and considered pretty, or attractive, or handsome,” he recalled, adding, “And since I’ve been in Hollywood we dealt with the same thing.”

Watch Tyrese’s candid interview below:

 

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)

Previous articleGayle King Teases New Studio, Co-Hosts and Name for ‘CBS This Morning’ (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

