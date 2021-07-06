Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Tyrese Gibson Takes You Inside His (25,000 Sq. Foot) ‘Regal’ Atlanta Estate | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Tyrese Gibson (Instagram)
*Tyrese Gibson is promoting “F9: The Fast Saga,” by giving Architectural Digest a tour of his Atlanta mansion. 

Per AJC.com, the 1980s series “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” was an inspiration for the Los Angeles native.

“My first instinct was like, I can’t believe human beings can actually own Rolls-Royces and castles!” Gibson said. “But eventually that TV show gave me the audacity to believe that it was possible to have these things, to break the cycle of poverty.”

Here’s more from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: 

Gibson’s 25,000-square-foot house has six stories and an elevator. There are seven bedrooms. Touches of luxury are found throughout the singer’s primary bedroom and bathroom. His headboard features 24-karat gold buttons and the bathroom is floor-to-ceiling marble. The home also features a 2-acre backyard. There’s a pool and an outdoor theater with a 4k projector and a waterproof screen. 

Gibson’s home also boasts a recording studio, board room, indoor theater and a man cave, according to the report. 

“It’s completely isolated. It’s surrounded by greenery,” Gibson said of the property. “When you come home, you wanna feel safe.”

Take a peep inside the home via the clip below. 

You can catch Tyrese in the latest installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, now playing in theaters.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

