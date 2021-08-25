5 Siblings Killed in St. Louis House Fire, Buried in Custom Caskets [VIDEO]

*The homegoing service for five siblings who died in a St. Louis apartment fire was held on Saturday, a week after the tragic incident.

Sabrina Dunigan’s five children: Loy-el Dunigan, 2, Jabari Johnson, 4, 8-year-old twins Heaven and Neveah Dunigan, and Deontae Davis, 9, were buried in custom caskets, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“These children were wonderful children. If you look at the caskets, each casket reflects their personal desires. The games they played with, the toys they liked, the colors they were interested in,” funeral director Walter Terry told Fox affiliate KTVI.

“If you look at the casket, it’s really a glimpse of their young lives,” he added.

The fire broke out on Aug. 6, just after the children’s mother had left the house to pick up her boyfriend, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. By the time she returned, their second-floor apartment was engulfed in flames and her attempts to rescue her children were unsuccessful. Four of the children died at the scene, while one other died while being transported to a hospital, KTVI previously reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, per the Belleville News-Democrat.

“We all know, your whole entire family knows, that you were a great mom and loved those children,” said the children’s great-aunt Sheila Dunigan to the children’s mother at the funeral , according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

“The community is hurting,” East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said ahead of the service. “We stand in support of the mom, emotionally and spiritually.”