ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Has Thoughts on Milk Crate Challenge and More While Guest-Hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

*ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith did a bit of moonlighting last night on the sports network’s corporate cousin ABC.

The bombastic host of “First Take” expanded his hosting resume to include the late night audience of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” His monologue included his thoughts on human beings taking medicine meant for livestock to combat COVID-19, and expressed sheer incredulity over Tik Tok’s Milk Crate Challenge, saying these “milk crate idiots” are drinking the milk to build strong bones only to break them in hopes of going viral.

He also did a bit where he led a meditation workshop in which he screamed at people – the way he does in his day job – and implored them to stay off the weed – a recurring inside joke from his day job.

He started things off by poking fun at his memed facial expressions.

Watch Smith’s entire monologue below: