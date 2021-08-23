50 Cent Blasts Bootleg DVDs of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

*50-Cent hit up social media to blast individuals who are buying bootleg DVDs of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

“They up town bootlegging my sh-t on 125st in Harlem,” 50 Cent captioned an Instagram on Aug. 19. The hip-hop mogul shared a picture of a bootleg DVD box set being sold on the streets of New York City. “I don’t care how you watch my show just make sure you see them. Plus, if you got a DVD player, chances are you don’t got cable. LOL,” he added.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” premiered in July on Starz. The prequel series is set in South Jamaica Queens in the early 1990s, and focuses on 50 Cent’s character Kanan, and his rise to infamy.

This latest installment in the “Power” franchise hails from Sascha Penn, who was hand-picked by series creator Courtney Kemp to bring this new world to life.

“Power is a family drama,” Penn told Complex. “It was always going to be some version of a family drama, so when they came to me and said, ‘Look, we want to do this origin story,’ I went back and said, ‘All right, let me figure out what that would look like,’ and I really felt the central relationship would be [between] mother and son.”

The prequel series stars Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas and Mekai Curtis as Kanan. The cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, and Lovie Simone with Quincy Brown in a recurring role.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” has already been renewed for a second season.