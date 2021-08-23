Husband Berates Wife at Gas Station for Harassing Black Couple [VIDEO]

*A white couple was captured on camera arguing at a gas station somewhere in America, and the moment was filmed by a Black couple.

According to TMZ, what prompted the husband to berate his wife in public remains a mystery but apparently, his wife had been harassing the Black couple.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

Here’s more from the outlet:

It’s unclear what exactly led up to this … but you can see the hubby scolding his gal loudly for what sounds like some trouble she may have been giving the bystanders, seemingly over race. It gets pretty heated here — the guy demands she get in the car and leave them alone. The woman is defiant … refusing to cooperate, and at one point — calling the Black couple drug dealers. To that, the man asks … why, ’cause they drive a Buick??? It’s crazy.

The couple reportedly had a scuffle before their encounter with the Black bystanders, “because there’s the first part to this encounter, and it’s pretty ugly. The man and woman are seen physically fighting, and come to blows,” TMZ writes.

