Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

Husband Berates Wife at Gas Station for Harassing Black Couple [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*A white couple was captured on camera arguing at a gas station somewhere in America, and the moment was filmed by a Black couple.

According to TMZ, what prompted the husband to berate his wife in public remains a mystery but apparently, his wife had been harassing the Black couple.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Meet the First Victim of NY’s ‘Karen’ Law to be Successfully Prosecuted and Fined

Here’s more from the outlet:

It’s unclear what exactly led up to this … but you can see the hubby scolding his gal loudly for what sounds like some trouble she may have been giving the bystanders, seemingly over race. It gets pretty heated here — the guy demands she get in the car and leave them alone. The woman is defiant … refusing to cooperate, and at one point — calling the Black couple drug dealers. To that, the man asks … why, ’cause they drive a Buick??? It’s crazy.

The couple reportedly had a scuffle before their encounter with the Black bystanders, “because there’s the first part to this encounter, and it’s pretty ugly. The man and woman are seen physically fighting, and come to blows,” TMZ writes. 

WATCH:

Previous article‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Calling for Mayim Bialik to Be Fired as Host Over Vaccine Stance
Next articleThe Slap that Sparked a Fan Brawl During Steelers-Lions Game (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO