Monday, August 23, 2021
Aaliyah’s Uncle Apologizes for Her Music Not Being on Streaming Services

By Fisher Jack
Aaliyah (Barry Hankerson - inset)
Aaliyah (Barry Hankerson – inset)

*#Aaliyah’s sophomore album #OneInAMillion made its debut on streaming platforms Friday after nearly two decades since the singer passed away in a plane crash.

The singer’s uncle, #BarryHankerson, posted a statement to #Instagram about the re-release, including the reason why it took so long for his niece’s music to be available, thanking and apologizing to her fans.

“Thank you to all of her many fans for keeping her music alive. I’m sorry it took so long, but when you lose a family member so unexpectedly, it takes time to deal with that type of grief. I decided to release Aaliyah’s music in order to keep her legacy alive,” Hankerson wrote.

He also included a thank you to Aaliyah’s parents, who also served as her managers.

"I can not take the credit for managing Aaliyah as that was never a title I held," he said in the statement. "That title belonged to Diane Haughton and her husband who managed Aaliyah from the start of her career until her passing…

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nivea Reveals Messy ‘Entanglement’ with Married Man via Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Fisher Jack

