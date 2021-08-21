Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Nivea Reveals Messy ‘Entanglement’ with Married Man via Instagram

By EurWebWriter
0

Nivea - Darrell Patterson (Instagram)
Nivea – Darrell Patterson (Instagram)

*In the latest episode of “sh*t that we shouldn’t know about but do” … Nivea, the 39-year-old singer recently felt the need to release text messages from some dude name Darrell Patterson (Who TF…?).

It appears Mr. Patterson denied dating the singer. So, she felt the need to broadcast via Instagram Story her personal messages with this Darrell fella, who can be seen in a February message saying “Thinking about you. Well been thinking about you.”

“Wyd sexy? Going to bed?,” Nivea also wrote via another image.  In response, Darrell replied, “Love you so much.” Alongside the screenshot, she penned, “Wasn’t interested huh @iamtherealdp. Don’t play with me man.”

GET MORE NEWS ON EURWEB LIKE THIS: R. Kelly Married Aaliyah to Keep Her from Testifying About Their Sexual Relationship

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

eurweb.com
Though it is said that the singer released these damning “documents” in an attempt to defend her honor against a man who is now revealed to be in a relationship of his own and is backtracking. He’s moving under the guise that he was “just trying to help” Nivea out.
Pssh, yeah, we bet he was tryna help her out, alright. Right up outta them draws.
Previous articleClass Action Lawsuit Filed Against T-Mobile Hit Over Latest Massive Data Breach⁠
Next articleShe WASN’T Ready: Sha’Carri Richardson Races Jamaicans and Comes in LAST | WATCH
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO