Nivea Reveals Messy ‘Entanglement’ with Married Man via Instagram

*In the latest episode of “sh*t that we shouldn’t know about but do” … Nivea, the 39-year-old singer recently felt the need to release text messages from some dude name Darrell Patterson (Who TF…?).

It appears Mr. Patterson denied dating the singer. So, she felt the need to broadcast via Instagram Story her personal messages with this Darrell fella, who can be seen in a February message saying “Thinking about you. Well been thinking about you.”

“Wyd sexy? Going to bed?,” Nivea also wrote via another image. In response, Darrell replied, “Love you so much.” Alongside the screenshot, she penned, “Wasn’t interested huh @iamtherealdp. Don’t play with me man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The whole scenario really begins to spin out of control from there, with each individual stating this and that on their respective social media. We suppose that it is a sign of the times. Nivea, who’s best performing years are decades in the past, was at a time connected to Lil’ Wayne, and has a child by Weezy and also the Dream.